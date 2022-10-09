Customs Intercepts 38 Trucks of Foreign Rice in Ogun – THISDAYLIVE

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun State Command, has disclosed that it intercepted a total of 11, 358 bags of foreign parboiled rice being imported into the country between July and September.

This is in addition to the seizure of 1, 550 units of disused tyres and 180 bales of second-hand clothing evacuated from a warehouse situated along the Lagos – Ibadan expressway in Ogun State by the command’s anti – smuggling operatives who acted on intelligence for the operation within the period under review.

The command’s Area Controller, Comptroller Bamidele Makinde disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Idiroko in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State on the activities of his command for the 3rd quarter of 2022.

While disclosing that the seized 11, 358 bags of foreign parboiled rice, each weighing 50 kilograms represented about 38 trailer trucks load, the Makinde also gave the total Duty Payable Value (DPV) of…