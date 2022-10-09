Economists Raise Concern over FG’s 2023 Spending Plan – THISDAYLIVE

*Fault use of debt to finance deficit budget

Festus Akanbi, Gboyega Akinsanmi, Dike Onwuamaeze in Lagos and James Emejo in Abuja

Following the presentation of a N20.51 trillion appropriation bill for 2023 to a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja on Friday, some economists have raised concerns over the proposed spending plan given current revenue challenges in the country.

Reacting to the proposal, the Chief Executive Officer of Economic Associates, Dr. Ayo Teriba; Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf; Group Executive Director of Cordros Capital, Mr. Olufemi Ademola and analysts from Cowry Asset Management Limited called for a departure from the use of debt to finance the budget deficit.

They proposed ways out of the budget problems, including the use of equity to finance the deficit, saying Nigeria got to the current deficit level because of reliance on the use of debt to finance…