IMO, MOWCA Agree on Joint Action Plan for Maritime Security – THISDAYLIVE

Chibuzor Oluchi

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA) have agreed on a Joint Action Plan (JAP) to promote maritime security, safe, efficient and environment friendly shipping.

The JAP, which was agreed upon at IMO headquarters in London on Thursday had IMO Secretary General, Kitack Lim, MOWCA Secretary General, Dr Paul Adalikwu and transportation ministers from West and Central African countries in attendance.

Both bodies agreed that the JAP be operational from 2022 to 2032 in the first phase and implemented to align towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), African Maritime Transport Charter, African Integrated Maritime Strategy 2050, and African Charter on Maritime Security, Safety and Development.

Adalikwu described the JAP as a bold step towards ensuring improved safety of ships, crew members and cargoes on African waters especially in the West and Central…