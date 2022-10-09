IPOB Denies Plans to Disrupt 2023 Elections in S’East – THISDAYLIVE

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday denied reports that it had no plan to disrupt election in South-east in 2023.

In a statement yesterday, IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful said there was no truth in any information circulating on plans by the group to disrupt the 2023 election in Igboland.

The group rather accused the federal government of masterminding insecurity in the South East zone, with the hope of causing fear and accusing IPOB of their deeds.

A recent video of a breakaway member of IPOB, Mr Simon Ekpa recently surfaced on the Internet, where he said the group would not let any election hold in Biafraland.

But Powerful said IPOB leadership “has for the umpteenth time stated unequivocally that part of our modus operandi in our agitation for freedom has never been, is not and will not be violent agitation.

“This explains our consistent demand for the UN to organise a Referendum…