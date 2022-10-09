Irabor, Kyari Vow to Unmask Operators of Illegal Crude Oil Trunkline in Delta – THISDAYLIVE

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor and the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mr. Mele Kyari, have vowed to unmask the saboteurs behind the illegal four-kilometre pipeline connected from Forcados terminal to the sea to siphon crude oil.

Both Irabor and Kyari made the vow at the weekend during a joint visit to the illegal loading port, which is attached to the Trans Escravos pipeline at Yokre Flow Station in Ogulagha oil field in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

Tantita Security Services, operated by the ex-leader of the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND), Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, last week discovered the illegal four-kilometre crude oil pipeline connected from Forcados terminal to the sea and operated for the past nine years.

General Irabor, while speaking with journalists after the visit to the area, said the federal…