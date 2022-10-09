Kogi Vigilantes Inflicted Enormous Damage on Us, Dangote Cement Cries Out – THISDAYLIVE

* Firm plans to cause chaos, state govt alleges

Ejiofor Alike in Lagos and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

There is no end in sight to the tussle over the ownership of Obajana Cement in Kogi State as Dangote Cement Plc yesterday cried out over the destruction of the company’s assets, and the gunshot injuries inflicted on its workers by the agents of the state government.

The company in a statement listed the damage it suffered from the invasion of its cement plant by what those he described as Governor Yahaya Bello’s extra-judicial forces popularly referred to as ‘Government Vigilantes or Government Hunters.’

But the state government alleged yesterday that it had uncovered plans by the cement company to cause chaos in the state.

The state government and the company have been at loggerheads following the government’s move to seal off the Obajana Cement Plant.

According to the statement issued by Dangote Cement Plc, over 500 Kogi State Government…