Nigeria-Egypt Trade Conference Begins Monday in Cairo – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The maiden edition of Nigeria–Egypt Trade Conference and Exhibition (NETCE) will begin on Monday, October 10, 2022, in Cairo, Egypt.

The two-day conference with the theme ‘‘For Africa, By Africa’’, exploring the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Speaking about the conference, is jointly organised by the Nigeria-Egypt Cultural and Socio-Economic Forum (NECSEF) in collaboration with the Embassy of Nigeria in Cairo, Egyptian African Businessmen’s Association (EABA) under the auspices of the Government of Egypt.

Speaking on the conference, President of NECSEF, Mahmood Ahmadu, said welcomed all delegates to NETCE 2022.

According to him: “Twice we have had to postpone this meeting but we are excited it is happening and it is providing limitless opportunities for us to enhance trade between Nigeria…