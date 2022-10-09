Nigeria Has Spent $100m in Feeding 10 Million School Children, Says FG – THISDAYLIVE

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



The federal government has said almost $100 million was spent in feeding 10 million Nigerian children under the National School Feeding Programme, as part of efforts to eliminate the scourge of child labour in the country.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, stated this in his office, yesterday, while receiving the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leornard and officials of the Department of State who paid him a courtesy visit.

Ngige explained that the Nigerian government introduced the school feeding programme under its social security programme, to lure children engaged in child labour, back to school.

In a statement signed by the Head of Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olajide Oshundun, the minister said that federal government also introduced social protection programmes to fight poverty, which is the major contributory factor to the…