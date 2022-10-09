NIS to Motivate Officers for Effective Service Delivery – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigrations Service (NIS), Isah Idris, has promised to provide the enabling environment and motivation for officers and men of the service to discharge their duties most efficiently.

He gave this promise weekend during the kick-off ceremony of the 2022 International Customer Service Week at the Service Headquarters in Abuja.

According to a press statement by the spokesman of the NIS, Amos Okpu, the International Customer Service Week with the theme ‘Celebrate Service’ is dedicated to appreciate and celebrate service givers who have remained stedfast in delivering quality services to the public.

He disclosed that this year’s Customer Service Week event shall afford the NIS the opportunity to recognize the efforts of personnel who have continued to demonstrate uncommon commitment and dedication to public service.

The comptroller general, in his speech at the event, stated that the…