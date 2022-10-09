Sanwo-Olu Urges Clerics to Preach against Violence, Acts Inimical to Democracy – THISDAYLIVE

Segun James

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged clerics especially Christian leaders to educate the people on the importance of shunning electoral violence and other acts that are inimical to democracy.

He gave the advice at the 5th edition of the Greater Nigeria Project conference of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) held Friday at the Vineyard Christian Ministries, Ajao Estate, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, who used the conference to announce a donation of N25 million for the ongoing building project of the secretariat of the Lagos State Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, said: “Let me appreciate the leadership of the PFN for extending this invitation to me, to address you today, and for your constant support and prayers for us in Lagos State. The successes that we are enjoying in Lagos today are in large part due to your prayers and intercession on our behalf and your generous wisdom and…