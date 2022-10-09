Soludo Mourns as 76 Persons are Declared Missing in Anambra Boat Mishap – THISDAYLIVE

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has condoled the families of persons involved in a boat mishap that occurred in Umunnankwo Community in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.

About 76 persons were reported missing in a boat mishap that occurred in the riverine LGA of the state.

The incident, according to the chairman of the Transition Committee of the local government area, Hon. Pascal Aniegbuna happened on Friday, October 7, 2022, in the Umunnankwo community.

The ill-fated boat said to be carrying about 85 persons on board, was said to have taken off from Onukwu Bridge and was heading to Nkwo market, Ogbakuba when capsized.

THISDAY gathered that about 76 persons were unaccounted for, after a rescue operation.

Soludo’s condolence message to the families of the victims, which was signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, described the accident as a shock.

Aburime said: “This development…