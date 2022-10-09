The Electioneering Handbook for Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

SIMONKOLAWOLELEVEL! BY SIMON KOLAWOLE

The best time to enjoy Nigeria is when elections are at hand. Boy, this is what we live for. We were created to play politics, to engage in intense politicking, to create, perform and watch political drama. We forget all our sorrows and dive into the fray headlong, jumping up and down, chit-chatting morning, noon and night. We hardly get to discuss anything else. Not even football can distract us. At every nook and cranny of the country, we gather to discuss the permutations and the intrigues. We know what is going on and what is not going on. Tempers rise to high heavens and gossips fall like rains. The rich and the poor, all genders, all ethnic groups, all religions — everyone is sucked in.

As the morning follows the night, so are there things that must happen every political season in Nigeria. They are non-negotiable. One, there must be a group or groups begging a politician to run for office. The politician is…