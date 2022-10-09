We Have Spent $100m Feeding 10m Pupils, Says FG – THISDAYLIVE

Onyebuichi Ezigbo in Abuja

The federal government said it spent about $100 million in feeding 10 million pupils under the National School Feeding Programme.

This was part of efforts to eliminate the scourge of child labour in the country.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, said this when he received the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard and officials of the Department of State, on a courtesy visit at the weekend in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Head of Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Olajide Oshundun.

Ngige said that the Nigerian government had introduced the school feeding programme under its social security programme, to lure children engaged in child labour, back to school.

He said the federal government also introduced social protection programmes to fight poverty, which is the major contributory factor to the prevalence of child labour in Nigeria.

According to him, “we have…