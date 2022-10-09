WHO Unveils Campaign to Stop Suicide in Nigeria, Others – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Ehigiator

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has kicked off a campaign to raise awareness and spur action for suicide prevention in the African region, which according to it, has the world’s highest rates of death by suicide.

According to it, around 11 people per 100,000 per year die by suicide in the African region, higher than the global average of nine per 100,000 people.

This is due in part to insufficient action to address and prevent the risk factors, including mental health conditions which currently affect 116 million people, up from 53 million in 1990, a statement by WHO says.

Consequently, ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10, WHO launched a social media campaign aimed at reaching 10 million people across the region.

It is to raise public awareness and galvanise the support of governments and policymakers to increase focus and funding for mental health programming, including suicide prevention efforts.

Such efforts…