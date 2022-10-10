APC Will Win 2023 General Election, Akpabio Boasts – THISDAYLIVE

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The All Progressives’ Congress’ (APC) Candidate for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has assured members of the party in the state that APC would win the 2023 general elections in the country.

Addressing crowd of party members, supporters and stakeholders from Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District in his Ukana country home during the weekend, Akpabio boasted that the party has what it takes to win elections at the national and state levels.

Akpabio, who is a former Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, maintained that the APC has the competence, capacity, ability and acceptance to win election in Nigeria and Akwa Ibom State.

The former senate minority leader told the crowd that he has accepted the call for him to represent them at the National Assembly if elected at the senatorial election of the district.

He said: “I came here today to formally inform you that I am on the ballot as your…