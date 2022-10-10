Buhari Advises Chadians to Work Towards Re-establishing Sustainable Democracy – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on all stakeholders in the Chadian political process to work towards consolidating and re-establishing a resolute, resilient and sustainable democracy for the benefit of the good people of Chad.

The President made this charge Monday in N’Djamena at a bilateral meeting shortly before the inauguration of General Mahamat Idriss Itno as the Head of the Transition Government and Head of State to oversee the transition process in Chad.

President Buhari, who is the current Chairman of the Lake Chad Basin Countries.(LCBC) congratulated the country’s leader on behalf of the LCBC for earning the trust of the majority of Chadians to head the transition process to full fruition.

The President expressed hope that the event would bring to closure “the painful phase of the Chadian political history which led to the sad passage of one of Chad’s most illustrious sons, late Marshal Idriss Deby…