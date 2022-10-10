CBN Reads Riot Act on Access to Discount Window – THISDAYLIVE

James Emejo in Abuja

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday insisted that certain categories of its authorised dealers are not allowed to access the discount window on specified transactions.

The central bank stated this in a circular to all dealers on the access to the discount window, which was dated October 7, 2022, and signed by the apex bank’s Director, Financial Markets Department, Dr. Angela sere-Ejembi.

The bank specifically reminded participants with successful bids at the Open Market Operations (OMO) auctions to refrain from accessing the discount window on the auction date.

The CBN warned that henceforth, failure for non-compliance to the directive shall result in the reversal of the allotment.

Similarly, the bank emphasised that successful bids at the government securities auctions, including the Nigerian Treasury Bills (NTBs) FGN Bonds, and Sukuk, are not permitted to access the CBN discounted window on the settlement date.

The bank…