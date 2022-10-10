Edo APC Laments Shortage of Teachers in Public Schools – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), has blamed “inaction” of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration for the “collapse of the educational system” in the state, which according to the party, is evident in the acute shortage of public school teachers.

The APC’s reaction followed lamentation by the state Chairman of the Nigeria Union Teachers (NUT), Bernard Gbenga Ajobiewe, during recent World Teachers Day that the shortage of teachers across Edo State public schools have become an embarrassment.

Ajobiewe, while welcoming Governor Obaseki to the event was reported to have said: “Our schools are grossly under-staffed especially primary and secondary schools in our rural communities…we need permanent teachers that would take the job more seriously. No matter the beauty of the schools, with all the infrastructure without teachers, whatsoever that is put in place in the system is…