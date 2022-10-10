FG Sensitises Farmers on Use of Organic Fertiliser to Checkmate Rejection of Nigerian Produce – THISDAYLIVE

Gilbert Ekughe

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has sensitised farmers in the country to embrace the use of organic fertilizers to boost the quality of their produce and address the high level of reject faced by the nation’s agriculture produce at the global scene.

Indeed, the nation’s non-oil export has continued to face scrutiny at the international market over issues bothering on standards.

The advocacy came during a training workshop on “Zonal Promotion of Organic Fertilizer and Use at the Local Level, Using Eco-friendly Agricultural Technologies” organised by the Department of Farm Inputs Support Services (DFISS) at Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, recently.

The Director, DIFSS, Mr. Muhammad Kwaido, who was represented by the Assistant Director, Organic Fertilizer Quality Control, Mrs. Afusatu Babalola, stated that the programme would provide an ample opportunity for increased advocacy for the use…