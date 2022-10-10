FG Wades into Dangote, Kogi Govt’s Dispute – THISDAYLIVE

*Adebayo writes Buhari, says incident capable of eroding investors’ confidence

*Makes mockery of ease of doing business, minister declares

*NECA condemns move by state

*Former NLC vice president calls for ceasefire

in Lagos and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The federal government has waded into the raging dispute between the Kogi State Government (KGSG) and the Dangote Group over the ownership of Dangote Cement Plc and the alleged non-payment of taxes and revenues due to the state government by the company.

Also, while the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has condemned the position of the state government on the matter, a former vice president, Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC), Mr. Issa Aremu at the weekend urged the Kogi State government and the Dangote Group of Companies to cease-fire in order not to discourage the badly needed investments into the country.

Kogi State government had last Wednesday sealed Dangote Cement’s…