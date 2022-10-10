Ijaw Group Back Ndiomu’s New Mandate in PAP – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Watchdog for Progressive Ijaw (WPI) has said that its members are solely behind the new Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Major General Barry Ndiomu, and his new mandate to actualise the original intent of the programme.

In a statement that was issued yesterday in Port Harcourt by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Charles Taylor, the WPI said that Ndiomu deserved the support of all stakeholders in the region as his mission was in line with improving the peace, progress and development of the region.

Taylor, a former factional President of the Ijaw Youths Council (Worldwide), regretted that some mischief-makers were deliberately making devilish insinuations and misrepresenting Ndiomu to pit him against critical stakeholders in the region.

He explained that Ndiomu’s mission was not to terminate PAP as being speculated in some quarters but to refine, reform and turn the programme around…