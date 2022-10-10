Malaysian PM Dissolves Parliament, Calls for Early National Election – THISDAYLIVE

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Monday announced the dissolution of the country’s parliament, paving the way for national elections which must be held within the next 60 days.

In a televised speech, Ismail Sabri said he had received the consent of the country’s King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah in accordance with the country’s constitution.

Ismail Sabri said the past years have seen several unprecedented developments after the national elections in 2018, including political uncertainties with the changes of several prime ministers and the COVID-19 pandemic, which together have harmed the country’s socio-economic and political situation.

“With this announcement, the mandate will be returned to the people.

“The people’s mandate is a powerful antidote for the country to restore political stability and create a government which is firm, stable and respected after the elections,” he said.

The date of polling day is…