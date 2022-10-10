Massive Crowd as PDP Flags off 2023 Presidential Campaign in Uyo – THISDAYLIVE

Atiku: Vote PDP to rescue Nigeria from poverty, hunger, bad governance

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), flagged off its 2023 presidential campaign in Uyo on Monday with its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, urging Nigerians to vote the party to ensure good governance.

Abubakar appealed to Akwa Ibom people and all Nigerians to vote for the PDP to restore unity, to salvage the economy and to ensure security of the nation.

He said Nigeria’s economy was better under the PDP and urged voters to return the party to power.

“Today, we are inaugurating our campaign to rescue Nigeria from poverty, insecurity and bad governance. Therefore, I urge you to vote for the PDP.

“When you vote for PDP there will be no more hunger and insecurity.

“If you vote for the PDP there will be unity in Nigeria,’’ Abubakar said.

Also addressing the rally, National Chairman of the party, Sen. Iyochia Ayu, thanked Nigerians for turning out for the…