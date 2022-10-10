NIGERIANS IN EUROPEAN LEAGUES





Iwobi’s Goal Not Enough as Ronaldo’s 700th Goal Seals Victory for United

It was a bitter sweet evening for Alex Iwobi who scored Everton’s opener against Manchester United. The Super Eagles midfielder capitalized on Casemiro’s gaffe early in the fifth minute to put the hosts ahead for his fifth Premier League goal in 93 appearances for Everton.

On the evening Iwobi had his Uncles, Austin Jay Jay Okocha and his elder brother, Emma, watching from the VIP stand, it was ironical that same the former Arsenal player was the one who lost the ball to Casemiro who sent a long through ball that sent Ronaldo running towards the Everton goal for his landmark 700th club goal.

It has been a frustrating season so far for Ronaldo, who has been reduced to the role of substitute after failing to get his hoped-for summer move away from Old Trafford.

But introduced as a first-half substitute after Anthony Martial suffered another injury just three games into his comeback from…





Source: Thisday Newspaper