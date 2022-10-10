Ortom Accuses Ayu of Orchestrating Smear Campaign against Him – THISDAYLIVE

By George Okoh In Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Mr Samuel Ortom, has accused the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu, of orchestrating a smear campaign and blackmail against him when he met members of the Board of Trustees of the PDP.

The governor however boasted that he will not succumb to intimidation or blackmail just because of his senatorial ambition, insistelibg he will never trade the interest of the state to gain political power.

Governor Ortom spoke during an enlarged meeting with Jemgbagh PDP Elders Forum comprising Gboko, Tarka and Buruku Local Government Areas, held on Sunday, at the Gboko residence of Hon. Mike Mku.

The meeting was at the instance of the Jemgbagh PDP Elders Forum, which sought to get clarifications on the cold war between the governor and, Ayu, following calls by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on the national chairman should resign.

Giving details of what led to the current…