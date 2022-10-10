PDP Kicks Off Presidential Campaigns Today in Uyo – THISDAYLIVE

* Invites Obasanjo, Jonathan, Sambo, Mark, BoT members, govs

*Atiku: APC beyond May 29 is burden too heavy for Nigerians

*Ikpeazu declares support for former vice-president

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will today flag off its presidential campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The presidential campaign, which is expected to hold at the Nest of Champions Stadium, Uyo, and scheduled to commence at 10 am, however invited party leaders and members across all categories, including former presidents.

This is as the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, said it would be extra burden too heavy for Nigerians to bear if the APC continued in office after May 29, 2023.

At the same time, one of the governors loyal to the Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, has declared that Atiku was his presidential candidate and had nothing against him.

However, according to the…