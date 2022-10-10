REMARKS ON THE TAIWAN REGION AND THE ICAO – THISDAYLIVE

Our attention has been drawn to the opinion article “Value of Taiwan’s Participation in ICAO Activities”, published by THISDAY on 4th October, 2022, and would like to bring up the facts and full picture of the scenario, and also to reiterate China’s basic and consistent position.

The ICAO, or in full name the International Civil Aviation Organization, as a specialized agency of the United Nations, is an inter-governmental international organization for sovereign states. The Taiwan region or Taiwan island is part of China, but not a sovereign state, which are globally recognized and generalized as the one-China principle. Decades ago, the resolution 2758 of the UN General Assembly and the resolution of the 74th Session of ICAO Council on representation of China have provided the solid legal foundation for ICAO to handle Taiwan-related issues. In a word, Taiwan region has no qualification to participate in ICAO or any other intergovernmental…