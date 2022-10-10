Senators Disagree with Buhari, Insist on December 2023 as Deadline – THISDAYLIVE

*Say stopping policy in June will create crisis for new govt

Sunday Aborisade, Abuja

Senators across political party lines have said the National Assembly would not pass the proposal on petrol subsidy removal as presented by President Muhammadu Buhari in order not to create crisis for the new administration that would succeed him next year.

Buhari had in the 2023 – 2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP), proposed N3.6 trillion in the 2023 Budget for fuel subsidy, which was from January to June.

The Joint Senate Committee on Finance and Economic Planning which worked on the document had while submitting it’s report last week at plenary, slashed the N3.6 trillion subsidy provision to N1.7 trillion in order to reduce the fiscal deficit of N11.3 trillion contained in the MTEF/FSP.

The proposal of the Senate panel on subsidy was however rejected at plenary but the House of Representatives okayed its Committee’s…