Sola Saraki Foundation Urges FG, ASUU  to Halt Strike – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Sola Saraki Educational Foundation at the weekend called on the federal government and the leaders of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to take genuine proactive steps to halt the ongoing strike.

The Foundation, however, said the impasse has disrupted the country’s university education.

The educational organisation in a statement issued in Ilorin, Kwara State, after its inaugural meeting since the untimely death of its Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Late Chief Olatunji Orosanyin, also described the impasse as sad and unimaginable.

The statement said: “During the meeting chaired by the new helmsman of the board, Dr. Musa Audu, the Foundation expressed concern over the grave state of education in Nigeria with the protracted industrial action by the ASUU still on-going.

“The BoT recalled that during his lifetime, the late Wazirin of Ilorin and former Senate Leader, Dr. Olusola Saraki, devoted an…