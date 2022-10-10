Vote Competence and Not Sentiments in 2023 Presidential Poll – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Chairman of the Southern Senators’ Forum, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has called on Nigerians to vote for a candidate with scientific knowledge and understanding of the problems at hand with required solution during the February, 2023 presidential poll.

Bamidele, who gave this advice at the weekend in Abuja while speaking with newsmen, said sentiments of whatever form should be jettisoned by Nigerians in electing who becomes the next president of the country.

The ranking Senator emphasised that based on myriad of challenges facing the country, a leader with scientific understanding of the problems and required solutions to them, is what is needed and not one banking on any form of sentiments to get to office.

His words: “My own understanding of what Nigeria needs right now is a president who has the scientific understanding of what’s to be done, scientific understanding of what is wrong, the antecedent of having …