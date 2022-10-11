2,000 APC Members Dump Party for PDP in Bauchi – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

No fewer than 2,000 All Progressives Party (APC) members in Dass Local Government Area of Bauchi state have dumped the party and joined the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Receiving the defectors at the official inauguration of Bundilin Dutse PDP office in Bundot ward, the PDP Chairman of Dass Local Government, Alhaji Shatima Sani Korau, commended the defectors for joining his party.

Korau, who described the PDP as one and united powerful political party in Africa, enjoined them to support the party to maintain its status for the development of the local government, state and the nation at large.

The PDP chairman, who commended the effort of the stakeholders for their commitment to the party in the local government, assured the defectors of his council’s readiness to carry everybody along irrespective of any differences.

The defectors were issued membership cards of the PDP to enable them participate fully in the…