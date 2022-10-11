Abia NUJ Laments Uncompleted Press Centre as Ikpeazu  Shuns Media Summit – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Four days after its 2022 Media Summit, the Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ), Abia State Council has continued to brood over the non-completion of the NUJ Press Centre almost a decade after the project was started.

Anxious journalists had expected Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to address the issue squarely at the 2022 Media Summit in which he was listed as the grand patron of Abia NUJ and special guest of honour at the occasion.

But to the disappointment of Abia journalists, Ikpeazu not only failed to honour the media men but did not send even a low ranking government official to represent him at the event.

Apparently taking a cue from the state chief executive, other top government officials equally shunned the invitation from journalists. They included the Deputy Governor, Ude Oko Chukwu, Speaker of Abia House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Orji, Chief Judge of the State, Justice Onuoha Ogwe and Secretary to the State…