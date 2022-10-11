Alleged Plan to Substitute Amnesty Programme With Pipeline Surveillance Contract Untrue, Says Group – THISDAYLIVE

By Udora Orizu

Following the rumours that the federal government intends to replace the pipeline surveillance contract recently awarded to some persons in the Niger Delta with the Presidential Amnesty Programme, President of the Association of Presidential Amnesty Students worldwide, Comrade Patrick Ipidei has described the rumour as unfounded, malicious and fabricated, and meant to whip up sentiments ahead of the forthcoming general election.

Speaking with newsmen on Monday, Comrade Ipidei said investigation carried out by the student body revealed that the information was not credible, just as he cautioned stakeholders against spreading of rumours.

According to him, this can destroy public confidence in the ability of the newly appointed Interim Administrator of the programme, Maj. Gen. Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd).

He reiterated that the rumors of replacing the pipeline surveillance contract with the Presidential Amnesty Programme could negatively…