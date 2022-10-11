Anambra, Kogi Residents, Farmers Count Losses to Massive Floods – THISDAYLIVE

•Eight Anambra LGAs under water

•Group calls for enquiry into death of 81 persons in boat mishap

•Military, NEMA begin aerial operation to rescue trapped flood victims

•NIWA, HYPPDEC, Kogi govt provide relief materials to victims

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

As flood continued to wreak havoc on residents, motorists and passengers in Anambra State as well as the Lokoja – Abuja highway in Kogi State, farmers, residents and business operators in the state have continue to count losses due to the natural disaster.

The unfortunate incidents have wreaked havoc on several communities living on the bank of River Niger and River Benue.

Specifically, in Anambra, a substantial part of eight local government areas in the state are currently under water.

The local governments are; Ogbaru, Onitsha North, Onitsha South, Anambra East, Anambra West, Awka North, Ayamelum and Oyi Local Government Areas.

The floods…