Buhari Seeks Constitutional Change for Women in Politics – THISDAYLIVE

•Urges them to take Tinubu/Shettima campaigns to all wards, LGs

•Tinubu tells voters not to return PDP to power

•First lady explains pact on women inclusion with party leadership

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, instructed the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, to come up with possible constitutional and legal changes that would help to create a level playing field for women in politics and government.

The president spoke at State House, Abuja, while inaugurating the APC Women Presidential Campaign Committee (APCWPCC).

Buhari advised the women wing of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to resist the temptation of concentrating their campaigns solely in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). He said they should take the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign to every nook and cranny of the country, covering all the…