Buhari’s Speech at National Honours Award Ceremony – THISDAYLIVE

​It is my honour to address you on behalf of the Federal Government and the people of Nigeria on this occasion of the 2022 National Honours Award Investiture Ceremony.

2.​The Award of titles of honour, decorations and dignitaries is a solemn and patriotic event at which President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria honours deserving Nationals and Non-Nationals, who have distinguished themselves in the service of the nation and humanity in accordance with the National Honours Act CAP. N43 of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

3.​The screening and selection of nominees for this year’s award as always, followed established broad criteria including but not limited to;

a. Consistent and meaningful participation in community and/or national development.

b. Rendering unsolicited, selfless and philanthropic services to humanity; outstanding sacrifice in the defence of a cause popularly adjudged to be positive, relevant and beneficial to the nation…