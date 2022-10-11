Equipment Leasing Contributes N14.3trn toNigeria’s GDP – THISDAYLIVE

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Equipment Leasing Association of Nigeria (ELAN) has disclosed that leasing sector has contributed more than N14.3 trillion to the Nigeria’s gross domestic product in the past 10 years.

The ELAN made this disclosure recently during its 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) that saw the election of Mrs. Ngozi Elizabeth Ehigiamusoe as the new Chairman of the association, who pledged to ensure that leasing would continue to improve its contributions to the country’s

economic development.

The ELAN said: “Today, the impact of leasing is pronounced in all sectors of the economy, enhancingcapital formation, generating employment and creating

wealth.

“The contribution of leasing in the past 10 years is in excess of N14.3trillion and is becoming more relevant in our prevailing economic situation, especially to Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs). Indeed leasing can play a major role in the actualisation of the various economic plans of…