Folio Media Signs Deal with Korea Herald to Promote Media Cooperation – THISDAYLIVE

Folio Media Group, owners of the Daily Times of Nigeria, Miss Nigeria and various other assets, have signed a historic collaboration agreement with Korea Herald, South Korea’s most widely circulated English language newspaper. The partnership agreement was made official recently at a ceremony at the Korea Herald’s headquarters in Seoul, with Folio Media Group CEO and Daily Times publisher Fidelis Anosike signing a memorandum of understanding with his Korean counterpart, Choi Jin-young.

Under the collaboration agreement, both the Daily Times and Korea Herald will embark on an exchange of media content, sharing of coverage of news from both regions as well as discuss ways to establish mutually beneficial media training and capacity development opportunities. This will not only further deepen the relationship between the two countries but also showcase the editorial and creative talent that are inherent in the Nigerian media industry.

Both companies…