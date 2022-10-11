Klopp Admits Liverpool’s Title Challenge Over – THISDAYLIVE

Jurgen Klopp has conceded that Liverpool will not win the Premier League title this season following their 3-2 loss at table-topping Arsenal.

The Gunners, whose poor record against the Reds in recent seasons has been well documented, took the lead with just 60 seconds on the clock through Gabriel Martinelli, who evaded Trent Alexander-Arnold and was played onside by a dawdling Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool responded through Darwin Nunez and were much better in the first half, though some poor defending from Alexander-Arnold again contributed to Bukayo Saka notching the hosts ahead on the stroke of the break.

Roberto Firmino scored Liverpool’s second leveller before Saka scored from the penalty spot late on after Thiago fouled Gabriel Jesus in the box.

Klopp admitted pre-match it was unlikely that his side would contend for the Premier League title this season, but ruled Liverpool out of contention for good after their latest loss.

“We’re not…