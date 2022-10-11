News in Photographs:  Buhari Confers National Honours on Distinguished Nigerians, Foreigners – THISDAYLIVE



A total of 450 persons, including seven foreigners, received national honours conferred on them by President Muhammadu Buhari at the International Conference Centre, Abuja Tuesday.

Top on the list are eminent Nigerians nominated for the award of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON). They are Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Olukayode Ariwoola, immediate past CJN Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, Managing Director of the World Trade Organisation Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations Amina Muhammad.

55 persons were nominated for the award of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR). They include House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Deputy Senate President Omo-Agege, Secretary to Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, Head of Service of the Federation Folashade Yemi-Esan, former House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky…