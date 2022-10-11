Nigeria to Take Final Investment Decision on $25bn Gas Pipeline Next Year – THISDAYLIVE

•Kyari says oil output to increase by 500,000bpd after ongoing repairs

•National oil firm may bid for power assets

•Defers payment to local fuel suppliers to 90 days

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), along with its partners could take a Final Investment Decision (FID) on the $25 billion Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline in 2023, the national oil company has said.

The 5,600-kilometer (3,840-mile) pipeline is meant to supply the fuel to Europe, with the NNPC and the Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines of Morocco, signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the deal last month.

It traverses 13 African countries and is aimed at monetising Nigeria’s abundant natural gas resources, diversify the country’s gas export routes and eliminate gas flaring across Nigeria.

The pipeline will originate from Brass Island (Nigeria) and terminate in the North of Morocco, where it will be…