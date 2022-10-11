Ogun to Introduce Vehicles, Motorcycles Running on Gas – THISDAYLIVE

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Poised to reduce carbon emission in Ogun State, Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration yesterday said plans are underway to convert vehicles running on petrol to gas.

According to a press statement issued in Abeokuta yesterday by the Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, Abiodun dropped the hint at an interactive meeting with transport union members from Ogun Central, held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, at the weekend.

According to the governor, the conversion project christened ‘Ogun Going Green Project’ is necessitated by the hazard poses to the environment by carbon emissions.

He said: “It is no news that Ogun State enjoys the crisscross of gas pipelines coming from the delta and goes to neighbouring countries that is why we have the proliferation of industries in the state, and we have decided to take advantage of the network of gas pipelines.”

“We have the Ogun Goings-on…