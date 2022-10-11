Ondo Communities Protest Deplorable Roads, Call for Intervention – THISDAYLIVE

Fidelis David in Akure

Three Communities in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, yesterday protested over bad roads in their various localities.

The communities included Graceland Estate, Grace Garden City, God’s Ownland and Bethel Estate, all in Oba-Ile.

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as “We are communities of over 3,000 families. We need road urgently. Mr. Gov. A Wa Lokan; Our Cars Are Crying For Help! Aketi Please, Come to Our Rescue; Aketi, We Are 4 You. Let US Be Part of The Giant Strides in Road Network in Ondo State, among others, calling on the State Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, to come to their rescue.

Addressing journalists, the Chairman, Graceland Estate, Mr. Martins Popoola, said for the past 10 years, the residents had relied on self-help by contributing funds to maintain the roads without any help from the state government.

He said the residents were aware of Akeredolu’s infrastructural…