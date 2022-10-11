PDP Governors Congratulate Okowa, Ugwuanyi, Ishaku – THISDAYLIVE

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum Tuesday ongratulated Governors Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Darius Ishaku of Taraba State on their conferment with the prestigious National Honours of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement by the chairman of the PDP Governors signed by the Director General, Cyril Maduabum, the PDP governors said it was indeed fitting that the nation recognised the sterling qualities and the great contributions of these eminent and patriotic citizens of Nigeria.

Tambuwal said that “Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa had distinguished himself as a Senator and an administratior per excellence, having changed the business, economic, social and political landscape of Delta State as a two term Governor.

“He has raised the bar politically with his excellent performance as Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples…