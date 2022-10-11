Religious Leaders Must Be Ready to Unite People Regardless of Faith, Political Differences  – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has declared that

religious leaders in Nigeria must remain open while making efforts to unite people regardless of their faith, social backgrounds and political differences.

Osinbajo, who stated this Tuesday while playing host to a delegation from the Methodist Church of Nigeria led by its Prelate-Elect, Most Rev. Oliver Ali Aba, at the State House, Abuja.

Emphasizing the issue of unity, the Vice President said, “it is a Muslim (ex-Bauchi governor) who came with the Methodist delegation for this meeting. We have Muslims, Christians in our country, and even those who do not believe.”

Speaking on the task before religious leaders in the country, Osinbajo stressed the need for leaders of faith to be open at all times, accommodating various interests and views regardless of religious or socio-political backgrounds.

According to him, “as believers, we have to be open and reach out to…