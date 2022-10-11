US Consulate Holds Reunion for​ Mandela Washington Fellows, Emphasises Knowledge Sharing – THISDAYLIVE

Funmi Ogundare​

The Public Affairs Section of the US Consulate in Lagos hosted the 2022 Mandela Washington fellows who had completed their fellowship programs at various​ institutes and universities in the US.​

The forum aimed to ensure that they share their fellowship experiences and discuss how to expand​ and increase the sustainable impact of the fellowship programme in their communities and in Nigeria as a whole.

During the programme,​ the fellows were able to forge networks that will go a long way in promoting positive changes they are already accomplishing through community service and mentoring young people in the country.

The​public affairs officer,​ Joseph Kruzich,​ told THISDAY in an interview that aside from sharing experiences, the fellows would be able to utilise the skills and knowledge they acquired in the US to develop Nigeria.

The President of the fellowship alumni association, Ahmed Adetola Kassim, who is of the…