Vote for PDP is Vote to End Hunger, Insecurity, Unemployment – THISDAYLIVE

• Ayu presents flags to candidates, urges aggrieved members to sheathe swords

•Okowa reassures on ex-VP’s experience, capacity to rescue Nigeria

•PDP grounds Minna with one-million-man march

Chuks Okocha in Abuja, Okon Bassey in Uyo and Laleye Dipo in Minna

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, kicked off his campaign yesterday in Uyo, with a declaration that a vote for PDP at the 2023 election signified determination to end Nigeria’s intractable problems of insecurity and underdevelopment.

Atiku promised to unify and restructure the country, as well as protect all Nigerians. He said his administration would create state police to tackle insecurity in every nook and cranny of the country, vowing that he would never disappoint the Nigerian people.

The highpoint of the campaign flag-off attended by thousands of party supporters in the Akwa Ibom State capital was the presentation of PDP flags to…