Wike Appoints 14,000 Political Advisers, 319 Ward Liaison Officers – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has appointed 14,000 advisers for various political units in the state.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri on Tuesday, the governor said the advisers will play a vital role in the administration.

In addition to the 14,000 advisers, Governor Wike has also appointed 319 Ward Liaison Officers and 40 Local Government Area Liaison Officers. He said the appointments are with immediate effect.

As at the time of this report, the identities of the advisers have not been revealed.

In another development, Governor Wike recently enjoined political parties and candidates standing for election in 2023 in the State, to avoid acts or conduct that could instigate political tensions.

The governor also drew the attention of all political parties and their candidates in the State to the Executive Order 21 prohibiting use of public schools for rallies without…