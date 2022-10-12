15-year-old Boy Allegedly Murdered in Lagos – THISDAYLIVE

Rebecca Ejifoma

A 15-year-old boy, Chukwuemeka Jerome, has been allegedly murdered after his father found him slaughtered at his Ago-Okota residence in Lagos. Jerome was said to have been found dead with his hands tied with a rope behind him and his neck cut off on Monday.

According to reports, the incident occurred at 7 pm at 54 Niyi Onilare Street, off Lateef Adegboyega street, Ago-Okota, Lagos.

The father, Mr. Akunwanne Jerome, reported that on this same date at 7 pm or thereabouts when he was returning home from work he saw a crowd screaming in front of his compound that his son Chukwuemaka, whom he left at home is dead.

Jerome further noted that when he went to his room, he saw the body of his son on the floor with his two hands tied to the back with a rope while his neck was slaughtered as he was turned outside down position.

While the body has been deposited at the morgue for autopsy, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ago Station,…