500 Confirmed Dead, 45,000 Houses Destroyed, 70,000 Hectares Farmlands Submerged Nationwide – THISDAYLIVE

•FG insists magnitude of current natural disaster not seen since 2012

•No need for panic over food insecurity, minister assures

Emmanuel Addeh, James Emejo and Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The hellish condition of those impacted by the flood in several states is intensifying even as the federal government confirmed yesterday that at least 500 persons had died in the last few weeks due to the devastating impact of the natural disaster.

The figure was released at a meeting in Abuja convened by the federal government comprising all relevant agencies of connected to tackling the menace in the country.

Aside the 500 persons that have now died as a result of the national disaster, the federal government also revealed that 45,249 houses have been totally destroyed while 70,566 hectares of farmlands have been damaged.

However, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammed Abubakar, yesterday said though Nigerians could express concerns…